‘Supernatural’ Ending After Season 15 on The CW

0

Well, they finally went and did it. The CW canceled Supernatural. It is truly the end of an era. But fans of the series will get one more season before saying goodbye to the boys forever. After fifteen years on the air, Supernatural will end on The CW after Season 15, which series star Jensen Ackles promises “will be the big, grand finale of an institution” in a farewell video.

Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins came together to announce the news in an emotional video on social media today. “We just told the crew that though we’re very, very excited about moving into our 15th season, it will be our last,” says Ackles. “We wanted you to hear from us.”

“We’ve cried some tears and we’ll cry some more,” says Padalecki, “we’ll work all the emotion into next season.” Collins added, “This family is not going anywhere even though this show ill come to an end.” With that sentiment in mind, Ackles shred some lovely words from series creator Eric Kripke, saying, “In a show about family, it is amazing and it is the pride of his life that it became family, so thank you guys.” Watch what they had to say in the videos below:

View this post on Instagram The rest of the vid. #spnfamily for life. A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on Mar 22, 2019 at 1:38pm PDT

Supernatural is currently in the midst of its fourteenth season, which saw the milestone 300th episode and the long-awaited return of Jeffrey Dean Morgan as the Winchester patriarch, John Winchester. Season 14 will wrap up on April 25, and Season 15 will follow with 20 new final episodes.

It’s honestly kind of shocking that The CW finally pulled the plug on the long-running series. If you had a child in the first season of Supernatural, you’d be teaching that kid how to drive right about now, which is completely bonkers. I don’t keep up with it as much as I used to, but Supernatural was always quietly one of the more innovative and creatively fearless shows on the air, allowing the story to get meta and achingly earnest in equal measure. Heck, they even did an animated Scooby Doo episode! I’ll miss knowing it’s there, doing its weird thing, annually delivering some of the best blooper reels in the biz.

Executive Producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb said in a joint statement: “Firstly, we would like to thank all the people who have been involved with the show both in front of and behind the camera. For us it has been an experience of a lifetime. The support we have had from both Warner Bros Television and The CW has been incredible. We’d like to give special thanks to Jensen, Jared and Misha for making this journey so special. It is now most important to us to give these characters that we love the send off they deserve.”

For more on Supernatural, check out the links below.