‘Supernatural’ EP Andrew Dabb on Lucifer and New Challenges Facing Sam & Dean

The CW series Supernatural is back with new episodes, and Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are locked up in an underground, government-run detention facility in the middle of nowhere, after being arrested for the attempted assassination of the President of the United States, who was actually being inhabited by Lucifer, at the time. Determined to find her sons, Mary (Samantha Smith) and Castiel (Misha Collins) turn to an unlikely source for assistance.

During an exclusive phone interview with Collider, executive producer Andrew Dabb (who also wrote the first episode back, entitled “First Blood”) talked about how this version of Lucifer evolved, this new challenge for Sam and Dean, how things will have changed when they get back out in the world, the focus on the British Men of Letters, telling stories in the 12th season of a show, and keeping the core of the show what it’s always been. Be aware that there are some spoilers discussed.

Collider: You certainly left things in a very interesting place, with the mid-season finale. Sam and Dean were accused of attempting to kill the President, and Lucifer impregnated someone with Satan’s spawn.

ANDREW DABB: We’re basically very low-key. We’re basically like This is Us.

Yes, this is a show with all of the family feels! So, why did that seem like the right place to leave things, and how do you feel that sets things up for where you’re picking back up?

DABB: When we came into this season, we had inherited a lot of big moving pieces, the biggest of which is Lucifer. We knew that we were going to introduce the British Men of Letters, but for the first half of our season, the real hard-charging thing was Lucifer. So, it really was important to us to put him away for a little while – maybe permanently – and doing so creates an opportunity for the British Men of Letters to grow. Also, we’ve had a lot of success, in the past, with these small resets, like setting Sam and Dean away for six months, and then picking up and seeing how the world has changed. Because of the way last season ended, we couldn’t really do that, going into this season. In the mid-season, Sam and Dean get grabbed and about six weeks pass, and in those six weeks, certain things change, both for our guys, psychologically, and for the world at large and for some of our bigger supporting characters, like Cas and Mary. So, when Sam and Dean walk back into that world, it has changed a little bit. It was an opportunity for us to do a little soft reset to take a breath, and then charge into the second half of our season.