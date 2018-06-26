‘Support the Girls’ Trailer: Regina Hall Manages a Sports Bar in Andrew Bujalski’s New Comedy

0

Magnolia Pictures has released the first trailer for the upcoming comedy Support the Girls. Written and directed by Results and Computer Chess filmmaker Andrew Bujalski, the film stars Regina Hall as the manager of a Hooters-like sports bar named Double Whammies and chronicles her everyday struggle to remain optimistic in the face of disappointment and setbacks.

This looks like a delightful and sweet film that also serves as a tremendous showcase for Hall’s talents. Indeed, the movie debuted at the SXSW Film Festival where it earned high praise, specifically for Hall’s work in the film. Bujalski’s last film was a romantic comedy called Results, and while I wasn’t super taken with that movie itself, I can respect those who loved it. He’s got a specific point of view that he’s getting at, and he’s not afraid to bring discomfort and awkwardness into his stories. I’m definitely eager to see Support the Girls after this trailer.

Check out the Support the Girls trailer below. The film also stars Haley Lu Richardson, Shayna McHayle, Brooklyn Decker, Jana Kramer, James Le Gros, Dylan Gelula, AJ Michalka, and Lea DeLaria. Support the Girls will be released in theaters on August 24th and On Demand, on iTunes, and on Amazon Prime on August 28th.