Susanne Bier to Direct HBO’s Nicole Kidman/David E. Kelley Limited Series ‘The Undoing’

The Night Manager director Sussane Bier has lined up her next A-list series. HBO has recruited Bier to direct all six episodes of HBO’s upcoming limited series The Undoing; a buzzy, high-profile project starring Nicole Kidman and written by David E. Kelley.

Bier is a fantastic get for HBO, riding on the heels of her Emmy-winning work on AMC’s The Night Manager. Since then, Bier has been busy on her post-apocalyptic Netflix movie Bird Box, and The Undoing won’t just be her return to TV, it also mark her first American TV commitment.

Inspired by Jean Hanff Korelit’z book You Should Have Known, The Undoing will star Kidman as successful therapist who has it all. On the brink of publishing her fist book, she has a successful career and a loving family until it all falls apart and her husband goes missing a week before her book is published. The last time the powers of Nicole Kidman, David E. Kelley and HBO combined to adapt a page-turning thriller, we got the appointment series of Spring 2017 with Big Little Lies. Suffice it to say there’a lot to be excited about here, especially with Bier directing.

Bier will direct all six episodes of the limited series, and will also executive produce alongside the Big Little Lies team, including Kelley through David E. Kelley productions, Kidman and Per Saari via their Blossom Films, and Bruna Papandrea through Made Up Stories.

Bier took home the Emmy for Best Directing for a Limited Series for The Night Manager in 2016. She also earned a BAFTA nomination for her work on the series. In film, Bier’s works include In a Better Place and After the Wedding. Her latest film, Bird Box, stars Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson and arrives on Netflix on November 12.