First ‘Suspiria’ Clip Is as Deeply Disturbing as You Expected

Director Luca Guadagnino has already said that he wants his Suspiria remake to be “the most disturbing experience you can have.” Welp, the lead-up to the film has already scarred a few CinemaCon critics for life, earned an R-rating for, among other things, “ritualistic violence and graphic nudity,” and sparked a debate as to whether or not Tilda Swinton is playing an 80-year-old man under heavy prosthetic makeup. Good work so far, Luca! Now, Amazon Studios has released the first full clip from the film, and surprise surprise, it is deeply unnerving on every level.

The footage sees Swinton’s Madame Blanc at the head of her renowned dance studio introducing a new piece to her class. “A piece about rebirths,” she says. “The inevitable pull that they exert and our efforts to escape them.”

At the center of the piece will be Susie Bannon (Dakota Johnson), who Blanc encourages to “improvise freely.” As Johnson contorts her body into a few chiropractic nightmares and cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom floats around the dance space like a ghost, we cut to a bloodied, long-nailed hand reaching up from some unspeakable depth. That’s probably gonna’ be fine for everyone involved.

Check out the entire clip below. Suspiria—which also stars Mia Goth, Chloe Grace Moretz, and, uh, elderly newcomer Lutz Ebersdorf—hits theaters November 2.

