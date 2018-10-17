Exclusive ‘Suspiria’ Clip: Dakota Johnson Gives Her Soul to the Dance

0

Folks, you are in for a cinematic treat with Suspiria. Certain to be one of the most divisive and discussed films of the year, Luca Guadagnino‘s remake of the horror classic is a bold, bewitching and often confounding film that, love it or hate it, is sure to be one of the most unique moviegoing experiences you have this year. I caught the film at Fantastic Fest and fell head over heels in love with it for countless reasons, but one of the most impressive elements in the film is the way Dakota Johnson commits to her peculiar, full-bodied performance as dancer Susie Bannion.

Suspiria follows the ambitious dancer to Berlin, where she joins a world-famous dance company headed up by the mysterious artistic director Madame Blanc (Tilda Swinton, in one of her three roles in the film). Madame Blanc also happens to be a witch, one of many who run the school’s powerful, terrifying coven, and when the young Bannion comes to town, she discovers what it really means to give her soul to the dance. As a performer, Johnson throws herself at the walls in those scenes, giving it everything, and you can get a glimpse at what to expect from the film’s unnerving, unusual performances in our exclusive clip below.

Suspiria also stars Mia Goth, Lutz Ebersdorf, Chloe Grace Moretz, and includes a cameo from original star Jessica Harper. The film hits theaters in Los Angeles and New York on October 26, before expanding wide on November 2.

-

Here is the official Suspiria synopsis: