‘Suspiria': Amazon Revealed the Gruesome First Footage from Luca Guadagnino’s Remake & The Reactions Are Intense

Amazon Studios just debuted the first footage for their upcoming Suspiria remake at CinemaCon, and the social media reactions are the kind of crazy intense and profusely praising responses that drive hype and curiosity levels through the roof. Suspiria is one of my favorite movies of all time and Luca Guadagnino directed my favorite movie of 2017, so you would think my hype for the Guadagnino’s remake couldn’t have been higher, but you would be wrong.

From the sound of it, this movie is going to be absolutely brutal and very definitely fucked up in a way that honors the shocking experience of watching Dario Argento‘s classic, even if Guadagnino has no intention of mimicking its iconic style. The filmmaker has said he’s avoiding the primary color palette, describing the film as “cold, evil and really dark,“ and likewise, the Guadagnino recruited Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke to write an original score rather than attempting to redo Goblin’s revered soundtrack. If there’s one quality it seems Guadagnino wants to share with his inspiration, it’s graphic, disturbing violence.

The scene showed at CinemaCon showed featured Dakota Johnson dancing and twirling around a ballet studio for her demanding instructor (Tilda Swinton), intercut with scenes of another woman in that same studio at a different time who’s body is being contorted and mangled by every moment Johnson makes. Our friends over at Birth.Movies.Death were in the room for the screening, and they described a most gnarly-sounding scene. “Shrieking in pain, the dancer’s body was twisted and folded into a number of unnatural positions… Eventually, Johnson’s routine came to an end, and what was left in the other room was basically just a crumpled, leaking mess that used to be a human being.” YIKES. Gimme this movie now.

Check out all the oh-so-extra reactions to the footage below and feel your hype skyrocket in real time.

Amazon just world premiered a scene from Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Suspiria’ remake and it’s one of the most fucked up things I’ve ever seen at #CinemaCon. People at my table turned away from the screen. All I can say is it’s beyond extreme and gross and I need to see more. — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 26, 2018

Oh sweet Jesus and sweet baby Jesus the scene they just showed us from SUSPIRIA was *incredible* — Scott Wampler™ @ CinemaCon (@ScottWamplerBMD) April 26, 2018

Someone at my table threw their napkin down, said “uh, no”, and walked out. — mike “is cinemacon over yet” blacklist (@mike_blacklist) April 26, 2018

The scene: one dancer locked in a mirrored practice room. Another driven through a routine by Tilda Swinton, and ger routine has violently nasty effects on the girl in the mirrored room. — Russ Fischer (@russfischer) April 26, 2018

First clip from Suspiria invokes a dancer being thrown around like a rag doll telekinetically in a mirrored rehearsal space, bones breaking, becoming a contorted mess. Very gruesome and hard to watch. This film will make most people feel uneasy. #CinemaCon — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 26, 2018

Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria Dakota Johnson dance scene clip is bone-wrenchingly horrific. And Timothee Chalamet and Steve Cartel are Oscar-bound with Beautiful Boy. — Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) April 26, 2018

Me watching #LucaGuadagnino‘s Suspiria: #cinemacon

This one may give #Hereditary a run for its money on the most F’d up movie of 2018. pic.twitter.com/g1FY0SCZiL — Jacqueline (@THATJacqueline) April 26, 2018

Ummm I am traumatized after seeing a scene from “Suspiria” in which Dakota Johnson controls the body of another woman as she dances. The woman’s body literally cracks in half. She is like, torn apart. Spitting, urinating, bleeding. It’s… A lot. #CinemaCon — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) April 26, 2018

Luca Guadagnino’s #Suspiria is fucking terrifying, but I couldn’t look away. Dakota Johnson = WHOA. You’ve never seen a movie like this. #CinemaCon — Avery Thompson (@avery__thompson) April 26, 2018

Daaaamn! Props to Amazon for playing the sickest, gnarliest, most intense clip from #Suspiria to 3,000 people at this lunch. It features a girl (Dakota Johnson) dancing while another girl is being thrown around, body contorted in nasty ways. Wild & bold#CinemaCon — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) April 26, 2018

Luca Gudagnino’s #Suspiria is Black Swan meets The Exorcist in a 70s Berlin Marc Jacobs ad — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) April 26, 2018