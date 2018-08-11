New ‘Suspiria’ Image Teases Dakota Johnson in a Disturbing Dance

0

What exactly is going to happen in Luca Guadagnino’s remake of Dario Argento‘s bloody 1977 horror staple, Suspiria? Hard to say! We know the film—which stars Dakota Johnson as a dancer who joins a renowned company and is instead deposited into an actual goddamn nightmare—will be uncomfortably long, rated a hard R for“disturbing content”, and that the footage shown at CinemaCon severely fucked up every person who saw it. And, thanks to a new image on the film’s official Twitter account, we know that even the dancing is going to be really, really weird.

You can’t get much from the image itself—which shows Johnson at the forefront of an uncannily witchy dance number—but it is undoubtedly unsettling for reasons you just can’t quite put into words. Which appears to be Amazon Studio’s tactic in promoting this film; the first trailer barely gave any hints at a plot, relying instead on a series of increasingly wonky imagery to establish that the tone the Call Me By Your Name director is aiming for is “YIKES” with a side of “oh no.” Reader, it is effective.

It’s also very much worth noting that LA Times writer Amy Kaufman specifically described a dance scene from the footage shown at CinemaCon, and, well, here you go:

Ummm I am traumatized after seeing a scene from “Suspiria” in which Dakota Johnson controls the body of another woman as she dances. The woman’s body literally cracks in half. She is like, torn apart. Spitting, urinating, bleeding. It’s… A lot.

Check out the image below. Suspiria—which also stars Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, and Chloe Grace Moretz—premieres November 2.

