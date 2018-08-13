New ‘Suspiria’ Image Reveals Tilda Swinton’s Madame Blanc

0

Hey, look! It’s another Suspiria thing to get excited about! The upcoming remake of Dario Argento‘s horror classic sparked up some serious interest when it debuted the first footage at CinemaCon, turning a crowd of industry professionals into a mass of queasy, quivering pearl-clutchers with the display of one brutal scene. It was a power move. Since then, there’s been a trailer, a hard R rating, an epic runtime announcement, and a few still images, but the details are still very much under wraps.

But here’s a little more fuel on that fire. We’ve got a new glimpse at Tilda Swinton‘s mysterious Madame Blanc, and she looks just as radiant and fabulously elegant as you’d expect from any movie in which Tilda Swinton was playing a ballet instructor. Once again, it doesn’t really reveal anything about the film, but damn, it looks good.

“Madame Blanc is a woman who is in a moment of conflict,” director Luca Guadagnino told EW. “The conflict between art and magic is something that is seen in her face.” The film marks Swinton’s third collaboration with the Oscar-nominated filmmaker, who previously teamed with the actress on I Am Love and A Bigger Splash.

Suspiria also stars A Bigger Splash co-star Dakota Johnson, who plays young dance student Susie Bannon, who journey from America to attend the prestigious dance academy and strikes up a bond with Madame Blanc. Johnson says her character finds an “intense and beautiful” relationship with her dance instructor, “and then you discover that the dance academy is run by witches!”

Witches, indeed! Check out Swinton harnessing her infinite magic in the image below. The film arrives in theaters this November, and also stars Chloe Grace Moretz, Mia Goth, Lutz Ebersdorf, and Jessica Harper.