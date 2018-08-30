New ‘Suspiria’ Poster Is Full of Bloody Eyes

0

Have you had enough of Suspiria yet? Of course not. Earlier today, filmmaker Luca Guadagnino teased that he already has ideas for a sequel to his remake of Dario Argento’s iconic horror film, and now Amazon Studios has released a downright disturbing new Suspiria poster. While some were a bit disappointed with the early marketing materials for the film—namely the lack of the color red—this poster reveals that it was all for the sake of building to this insanely creepy, very red poster.

The film stars Dakota Johnson as an ambitious young dancer who succumbs to a nightmare while working as part of a world-renowned dance company, which is led by a mysterious art director played by Tilda Swinton. Guadagnino, who is coming off the Oscar-winning romantic masterpiece Call Me by Your Name, recently revealed that his aim with Suspiria is to deeply disturb audiences, and this poster shows that he’s not really messing around.

I remain incredibly excited for this film, both as a huge fan of Guadagnino’s and as a big fan of everything that’s been teased about this movie thus far. Between Hereditary and A Quiet Place, it’s been a solid year for elevated horror, but I have a feeling Guadagnino has something wholly unique up his sleeve with this one.

Check out the new Suspiria poster below, followed by the previously released character posters. The film also stars Mia Goth, Lutz Ebersdorf, Jessica Harper, and Chloe Grace Moretz. Additionally, Amazon has announced that the film’s release date has been moved up—Suspiria hits theaters in New York and Los Angeles on October 26th and expands nationwide on November 2nd.