Two New ‘Suspiria’ Posters Tease Luca Guadagnino’s Disturbing Film

The lead-up to director Luca Guadagnino‘s remake of horror maestro Dario Argento‘s Suspiria continues to be disturbing on every conceivable level. That includes two new posters featuring stars Dakota Johnson (“The Protagonist”) and Mia Goth (“The Best Friend”) just sort of staring at you. I don’t like that. Stop it. The real news, however, comes along with Fandango’s tweet promoting the Goth poster, which also promises a second trailer coming tomorrow. Get hyped, horror fans.

Here’s a quick summary of what we saw in the first full-length trailer, which dropped back in June: Horror, oh no, droning, dance, dance, Tilda Swinton, floating, human rib(?), horror, oh God, oh no.

So yeah, the first trailer did not include a ton of plot details, working instead to establish the eerie, disturbing tone of a film early audiences have already described as “one of the most fucked up things I’ve ever seen.” We know that Johnson plays a dancer who joins a world-famous dance company and things go more than slightly awry from there. Radiohead’s Thom Yorke is providing a sure-to-be-jarring score, The Terror co-writer David Kajganich penned the script, and cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom re-teams with Guadagnino after the pair put together the beautiful, Oscar-nominated Call Me By Your Name.

Check out the posters below, and be back here tomorrow for that second trailer. Suspiria—which also stars Tilda Swinton, Chloe Grace Moretz, Jessica Harper, and Ingrid Caven—hits theaters November 2.

Here’s the official synopsis for Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria: