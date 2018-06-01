‘Suspiria’ Gets Four Ominous New Teaser Posters

0

“Tremble, tremble!! The witches are back…” Amazon Studios continues be quite the tease with their promo rollout for the upcoming Suspiria remake. More than a year after some tantalizing set photos hit the web, we finally got our first look at official images earlier this month, and now Amazon has release a set of four familiar-looking new posters with some mighty ominous phrases scrawled on top.

“Give your soul to the dance” is a particularly menacing phrase, considering the footage Amazon unveiled at CinemaCon last month, which audience members described as a stomach-testing sequence of brutal violence, which witnessed Dakota Johnson whirling around a ballet studio, while another woman was contorted in bone-snapping agony in response to each of Johnson’s twirls, kicks and twists.

Inspired by Dario Argento‘s 1977 horror masterpiece of the same name, the remake comes from A Bigger Splash and Call Me by Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, who promises to bring his own stylistic stamp to the tale of evil witchery, describing his take as “cold, evil and really dark” far-removed from the candy-colored palette of Argento’s classic.

To bring that vision to life, Guadagnino is reuniting with his Call Me by Your Name cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom and A Bigger Splash screenwriter David Kajganich (who also co-wrote and co-produced the AMC’s outstanding horror series The Terror this year). For the score, Guadagnino turned to Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, who is composing the first film score of his career for Suspiria.

The film also stars Tilda Swinton, Chloe Grace Moretz, Mia Goth, Lutz Ebersdorf, and Jessica Harper. Check out the new posters below.