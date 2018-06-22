‘Suspiria’ Gets a Super Hard R Rating for “Ritualistic Violence, Bloody Images and Graphic Nudity”

0

It’s incredible to think that after the banger year we’ve had in horror, there’s still something as exciting as Suspiria coming up. Luca Guadagnino‘s remake of the Dario Argento classic earned some visceral and extremely vocal reactions when Amazon Studios unveiled the first bone-snapping footage at CinemaCon, and as of this week, the film officially has the hard R rating to match.

Suspiria has earned an R rating from the MPAA for “disturbing content involving ritualistic violence, bloody images and graphic nudity, and for some language including sexual references.” Ritualistic violence? Check. Bloody Images? Double check. Graphic nudity? Well damn, Suspiria didn’t come here to play.

The film stars Dakota Johnson as an American dancer who joins a world-renowned dance company and comes face-to-face with some seriously dark magic. How dark? I’ll let Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman explain: “Ummm I am traumatized after seeing a scene from ‘Suspiria’ in which Dakota Johnson controls the body of another woman as she dances,” she tweeted after seeing the footage at CinemaCon. “The woman’s body literally cracks in half. She is like, torn apart. Spitting, urinating, bleeding. It’s… A lot.” Yep, that’s gonna be a a pretty hard R.

To bring his nightmarish visions to life, Guadagnino re-teams with his Call Me by Your Name cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom and A Bigger Splash screenwriter David Kajganich (who also co-wrote and produced AMC’s stunning The Terror this year). Suspiria will also feature an original score by Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke. The film also stars Tilda Swinton, Chloe Grace Moretz, Mia Goth, Lutz Ebersdorf, and Jessica Harper.

Here’s the official synopsis: