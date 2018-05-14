First ‘Suspiria’ Images Reveal Dakota Johnson in Luca Guadagnino’s Horror Remake

0

Amazon Studios has released the first images from the upcoming Suspiria remake, also announcing that the highly anticipated horror film will hit theaters on November 2nd. Filmmaker Dario Argento first tackled Suspiria in 1977, unveiling a colorful and disturbing horror classic, and Hollywood has been trying to crack a new take on Suspiria for a few years now. Luca Guadagnino, the filmmaker behind A Bigger Splash and last year’s Oscar-winning coming-of-age romance Call Me by Your Name, is at the helm of this new iteration, with Dakota Johnson filling the lead role of a young American new to the troupe of a world-renowned dance company where a bloody nightmare ensues.

The first footage from this new Suspiria was released at CinemaCon last month, and those in the audience described a near vomit-inducing scene in which a character’s limbs were bent, reshaped, and broken in crazy entanglements. Guadagnino is a master of atmosphere and aesthetic, so I really can’t wait to see the filmmaker’s talents put to use in the horror genre, crafting a palpable nightmare of sorts—especially with his glorious Call Me by Your Name cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom behind the camera.

Hopefully this means a trailer is on the way soon, but for now check out the first Suspiria images below and click for high-resolution. The film also stars Tilda Swinton, Chloe Grace Moretz, Mia Goth, Lutz Ebersdorf, and Jessica Harper.