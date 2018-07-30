‘Suspiria’: Epic Runtime Revealed for the R-Rated Horror Remake

0

One of the most anticipated films from the back half of 2018 is director Luca Guadgnino’s Suspiria remake. Not only is this a redo of a horror classic, it’s the next film from the guy who made the Oscar-winning romance masterpiece Call Me by Your Name. So fan interest has been heavy in this R-rated horror film—whose tone is a far cry from the sweet summer vibes of Call Me by Your Name—and that interest will no doubt increase when folks hear how long this thing is. Indeed, ahead of the movie’s fall film festival bow, the official Suspiria runtime has been confirmed as 152 minutes. That’s two and a half hours of bloody, creepy goodness.

Daria Argento’s 1977 Suspiria ran a scant 98 minutes in comparison, so Guadagnino’s take on the material is certainly going to be meaty. This new film stars Dakota Johnson as an American dancer who joins a world-renowned dance company and comes face to face with dark magic. Based on the film’s descriptive R-rating—which cites “disturbing content involving ritualistic violence, bloody images and graphic nudity,”—it sounds like Guadagnino’s going all out with this one.

While the filmmaker isn’t exactly known for horror, Guadagnino has a tremendous ear for sound design, and his films are lush, tactile experiences. I assume the same will be true of Suspiria, except with a horror bent, and with this epic runtime there will be no escape. I cannot wait.

The film is poised to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month, so the first reviews will pour in at that time. It won’t hit theaters until November 2nd. Suspiria also stars Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, Chloe Grace Moretz, Jessica Harper, and Angela Winkler.

Revisit the film’s teaser trailer below.