Listen: Thom Yorke Reveals the First Haunting Track from His ‘Suspiria’ Soundtrack

Brace yourselves, Suspiria is almost upon us and we finally have a piece of the soundtrack! Luca Guadagnino‘s polarizing remake of the Dario Argento classic premiered at the Venice International Film Festival last week to divided reviews. Some critics are praising a new horror classic while others are writing off the remake as an indulgent misfire… which just makes the whole thing that much more exciting. After all, few types of films make for a more interesting cinema-going experience than a polarizing horror film.

One element of the film that’s earning praise across the board is the score from Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke. Making his film composing debut (following in the footsteps of bandmate Johnny Greenwood, who has done incredible work in the film medium), Yorke composed a score that is said to be just about the furthest possible outcome from Goblin’s iconic prog rock score from the original film. Indeed, Yorke has revealed the first track from the soundtrack, including some of his signature vocals, and it’s an eerie, soothing piece that couldn’t be more different to Goblin’s cacophonous score.

“As scoring a horror film presented Thom with altogether new challenges and opportunities, ‘Suspiria’ stands apart from any of his other work,” reads a press release, “Piano/vocal ballads, Krautrock-esque modular synth work inspired by the film’s Berlin 1977 setting, multilayered vocals, and melodies that convey terror, longing and melancholy combine to create a chaotic yet cohesive musical spell.”

Suspiria (Music for the Luca Guadagnino Film) arrives timed to the theatrical release on on October 26th. Yorke also plans to perform a live tour. For now, you can listen to the full track, titled ‘Suspirium’, below.