First ‘Suspiria’ Trailer Reveals Luca Guadagnino’s Gruesome Remake

Amazon Studios has debuted the first trailer for the upcoming Suspiria remake. Inspired by Dario Argento‘s 1977 horror masterpiece of the same name, the remake comes from A Bigger Splash and Call Me by Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, who leaves behind the technicolor wonders and iconic prog rock score from the original film in favor of a bleak and sparing take of the material he describes as “cold, evil and really dark.”

The new iteration of the terrifying tale of hellish magicks stars Dakota Johnson as a young American dancer, who joins a world-renowned dance company, where she runs head-on into a bloody nightmare. Amazon debuted the first footage from Suspiria at CinemaCon last month, and the folks in the audience described a stomach-churning segment of visceral, bone-snapping violence. It caused quite the stir, and promises a no-prisoners remake.

This teaser trailer doesn’t feature any of that gore, although I’m pretty sure that’s a human rib in the last shot. Instead, the wordless trailer is more focused on telegraphing the creepy atmosphere that Guadagnino has conjured, and indeed it feels as though the filmmaker went back to the 1970s and made this film then. As a huge fan of his work, I can’t wait to see this thing.

Behind the camera, Guadagnino re-teams with his Call Me by Your Name cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom and A Bigger Splash screenwriter David Kajganich (who also co-wrote and produced AMC’s stunning The Terror this year). Suspiria will also feature an original score by Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke. The film also stars Tilda Swinton, Chloe Grace Moretz, Mia Goth, Lutz Ebersdorf, and Jessica Harper. Watch the first trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Suspiria: