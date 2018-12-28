First Look at ‘Swamp Thing’ Revealed by Director Len Wiseman in New Photo, Video

0

One comic book adaptation we’re really looking forward to this year is DC Universe’s live-action original streaming series Swamp Thing. Currently in production with director Len Wiseman (Underworld) at the helm, Andy Bean (It: Chapter 2) is set to lead the series as Dr. Alec Holland, alongside Crystal Reed (Gotham) as Abby Arcane, and the imposing Derek Mears as the title character, Holland’s monstrous mutant alter-ego, Swamp Thing. Today, we got our first look behind the scenes of the DC Comics adaptation courtesy of Wiseman himself.

Swamp Thing premieres this year alongside newcomers to the streaming service, Doom Patrol and Stargirl. The series’ pilot was co-written by Ash vs. Evil Dead Executive Producer Mark Verheiden and The Nun/IT film franchise writer Gary Dauberman. Add to the mix Aquaman‘s own James Wan, who cut his cinematic teeth in the horror genre and is attached as producer, and this promises to be an earnest, dark, and down-and-dirty series.

First up, here’s the shot of Wiseman, Bean, and Reed behind the scenes of Swamp Thing, courtesy of Wiseman’s Instagram account:

And here’s the behind-the-scenes video that gives viewers a tour of the swamp (though it’s suspiciously absent a Thing):

Here’s the official character description for Holland, courtesy of DC Universe:

“Passionate biologist Alec Holland is caught in the crosshairs of a small town nightmare when he discovers a bizarre local illness may be connected to his work in the swamp. Holland’s discovery leads him into conflict with dark forces, from which he emerges as the elemental hero known as Swamp Thing.”

And here’s the official description for the series’ title creature:

“Emerging from the swamp with a monstrous physique and strange new powers over plant life, the man who was once Alec Holland struggles to hold onto his humanity. When dark forces converge on the town of Marais, Swamp Thing must embrace what he has become in order to defend the town as well as the natural world at large.”

