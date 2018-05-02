DC Universe Developing ‘Swamp Thing’ Series for Streaming Service

0

The DC streaming service is slowly coming into focus. The official website has launched with placeholder logos for the live-action Titans series along with the animated shows Young Justice: Outsiders and Harley Quinn. Now it looks like Swamp Thing could be joining their ranked.

A press release has announced that a one-hour, live-action drama series based on Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson’s character is in development with Mark Verheiden (Constantine, Netflix’s Daredevil) and Gary Dauberman (It and its forthcoming sequel) on board to write the script and serve as showrunners. James Wan, who is helming the DCEU’s Aquaman, will serve as an executive producer on the show.

Per the press release, “The drama follows what happens when CDC researcher Abby Arcane returns to her childhood home of Houma, Louisiana, in order to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus. There, she develops a surprising bond with scientist Alec Holland — only to have him tragically taken from her. But as powerful forces descend on Houma, intent on exploiting the swamp’s mysterious properties for their own purposes, Abby will discover that the swamp holds mystical secrets, both horrifying and wondrous — and the potential love of her life may not be dead after all.”

Swamp Thing has been one of the weirder and more beloved among DC’s stable even though he’s never quite hit the mainstream in the ways other characters have. There was 1982 feature directed by Wes Craven and a short-lived series in the 1990s that ran on USA as well as a brief animated series.

It will be interesting to see if Swamp Thing gets picked up. Right now, Titans is the only live-action series on deck for DC Universe. There was the possibility of the Superman prequel series Metropolis focusing on Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, but according to Deadline, the series had a 13-episode straight-to-series order, but is now being redeveloped.

The DC Universe is targeting a 2019 premiere.

