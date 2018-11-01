James Wan’s DC Streaming Series ‘Swamp Thing’ Casts Virginia Madsen

0

Oscar-nominated actress Virginia Madsen has been tapped to play a key recurring role on the upcoming Swamp Thing TV series in the works at DC’s streaming service. The project hails from producer James Wan and Warner Bros. Television, is expected to debut next year.

Crystal Reed is set to star as Abby Arcane, who is investigating a deadly virus in a small Louisiana town where a mystical swamp holds horrifying secrets. Madsen will play local who lost her daughter, and whose husband is so obsessed with the swamp that it takes a toll on their marriage.

Mark Verheiden and Gary Dauberman wrote the script, and Len Wiseman is directing. Wan is producing alongside his Atomic Monster partner Michael Clear and the two writers. Rob Hackett will serve as a co-producer.

I’ve never had much affinity for Swamp Thing and haven’t found a compelling reason to subscribe to the DC streaming service yet, but from a professional standpoint, this is a solid gig for Madsen, and a good get for the project, so kudos all around. Plus, Madsen is kind of genre royalty. Allow me to explain…

While Madsen earned an Oscar nomination for her wonderful work in Sideways, for some reason, I’ll always remember her as the star of Candyman, if only because I think that performance doesn’t get its due in the annals of horror history (or on Film Twitter). She’s asked to play many different notes in that movie and I really think she brought a lot of class to that film. These days, Madsen is an in-demand TV actress whose recent credits include ABC’s Designated Survivor, CBS’ American Gothic and Elementary, and the upcoming Epix miniseries The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, which pairs her with Patrick Dempsey.

Madsen, who will soon be seen opposite Elisabeth Moss in Alex Ross Perry‘s rock star drama Her Smell, is represented by UTA and Untitled Entertainment. Deadline broke the news of her casting in Swamp Thing.