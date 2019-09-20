‘Sweetness in the Belly’ Cast & Director on the Importance of Filming in Ethiopia

0

It’s been a little over five years since Difret debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, kicking off a very successful festival run that included winning a Panorama Audience Award at the Berlin International Film Festival, but now director Zeresenay Mehari is back with a new feature, Sweetness in the Belly. The movie stars Dakota Fanning as Lilly. She was left in a Moroccan village as a child, grew up under the watchful eye of a Sufi master, and then eventually made her way over to Ethiopia. While there, a civil war erupts and Lilly is forced to flee to London.

While in Toronto for the world premiere screening of Sweetness in the Belly at TIFF 2019, Mehari swung by the Collider Lounge along with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II who plays the man Lilly falls in love with in Ethiopia and Kunal Nayyar who plays a doctor Lilly crosses paths with as a refugee in London. The trio talked about filming some of the movie in Ethiopia, the standout qualities of their characters, and also what makes a home a home, an idea that’s addressed all throughout Sweetness in the Belly. You can catch the full conversation using the video player at the top of this article.

You can find a full breakdown of the interview and the official TIFF synopsis for Sweetness in the Belly below:

