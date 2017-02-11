This Week in Animation News: ‘Sword Art Online: The Movie – Ordinal Scale’ Gets U.S. Premiere

0

In This Week in Animation News I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

This week, we’ll let you know where you can get your tickets to a special, one-night-only event for Sword Art Online: The Movie – Ordinal Scale! We also have the first trailer for Season 2 of Seven Deadly Sins, which returns to Netflix on February 17th. Speaking of Netflix, they’ve found their Ms. Frizzle for The Magic School Bus revival!

And even though The LEGO Batman Movie is now in theaters, you might have missed the excellent TV tie-ins associated with the animated film, so we’ve provided them for you. There’s also a new clip from The Boss Baby, news of Cartoon Network’s Mighty Magiswords renewal, and a new stop-motion series from the studio behind Robot Chicken.

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!