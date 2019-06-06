‘Sword of Trust’ Trailer Has Marc Maron as a Pawnshop Owner with a Crazy Item for Sale

IFC Films has released the Sword of Trust trailer. The new movie from Lynn Shelton (Humpday) centers on a pawnshop owner (Marc Maron) who gets his hands on a sword that the owners claim is proof that the South won the Civil War. Despite all evidence to the contrary, it turns out there’s a huge black market for the item, which leads to a wild journey through conspiracy theories and Southern disillusionment.
The movie looks charming enough, and definitely something you’d watch on streaming if you had a lazy Friday night available. It’s got a good cast, a fun premise, and it picked up some good buzz about of SXSW where it premiered.
Check out the Sword of Trust trailer below. The film opens in limited release on July 12th and also stars Jillian Bell, Michaela Watkins, and Jon Bass.
Here’s the official synopsis for Sword of Trust:
This riotously funny, improv-based eighth feature from acclaimed director Lynn Shelton (Outside In, Your Sister’s Sister, Humpday) is filled with her trademark insight and humanism while slyly exploring our increasingly divided culture of conspiracy theories and revisionist history. When Cynthia (Jillian Bell, 22 Jump Street) and Mary (Michaela Watkins, “Casual”) show up to collect Cynthia’s inheritance from her deceased grandfather, the only item she’s received is an antique sword that he believed to be proof that the South won the Civil War. The two attempt to unload the object to a curmudgeonly pawnshop owner Mel (Marc Maron, “GLOW”) and his man-child sidekick Nathaniel (Jon Bass, Molly’s Game). When Mel and Nathaniel discover there’s a black market for the relic, the two pairs reluctantly join forces to sell this rarefied ‘prover item’ to the highest bidder. The adventure that ensues takes the four of them on a wild journey into the depths of conspiracy theory and Southern disillusionment. Anchored by a hilarious and emotionally raw performance from Maron (who also wrote and performed the music), Sword of Trust is a sharp, unexpected ensemble comedy with Shelton’s authentic take on the complexities of interpersonal relationships on full display.