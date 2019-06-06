‘Sword of Trust’ Trailer Has Marc Maron as a Pawnshop Owner with a Crazy Item for Sale

0

IFC Films has released the Sword of Trust trailer. The new movie from Lynn Shelton (Humpday) centers on a pawnshop owner (Marc Maron) who gets his hands on a sword that the owners claim is proof that the South won the Civil War. Despite all evidence to the contrary, it turns out there’s a huge black market for the item, which leads to a wild journey through conspiracy theories and Southern disillusionment.

The movie looks charming enough, and definitely something you’d watch on streaming if you had a lazy Friday night available. It’s got a good cast, a fun premise, and it picked up some good buzz about of SXSW where it premiered.

Check out the Sword of Trust trailer below. The film opens in limited release on July 12th and also stars Jillian Bell, Michaela Watkins, and Jon Bass.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Sword of Trust: