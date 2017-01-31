SXSW 2017 Lineup Includes ‘American Gods’, Edgar Wright’s ‘Baby Driver’, Terence Malick’s ‘Song to Song’

0

The SXSW Film Festival has announced their 2017 lineup and it’s shaping up to be a good year, as usual. The big buzzworthy title here is Edgar Wright‘s Baby Driver, the director’s long-awaited return after that whole Ant-Man snafu, which will make it’s world premiere at the fest. As announced earlier this month, Terrence Malick‘s Austin-set Song to Song will also premiere. Other debuts of note include Frank Oz‘s Muppets documentary Muppet Guys Talking, Joe Swanberg‘s Win it All, and I’m particularly excited to hear the feedback on Small Crimes, the sophomore feature from Cheap Thrills director Evan Katz, co-written with Macon Blair.

On the TV side, Starz will debut Bryan Fuller‘s American Gods adaptation because they had the good sense to let him do his thing, unlike the big guns behind some other high-concept genre shows I know that went into production today (ok, it’s Star Trek). Other episodic screenings include Netflix’s Dear White People, Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here, and AMC’s The Son.

As always, there are plenty of returning “festival favorites” that have already debuted at other festivals but have yet to land in theaters including Ben Wheatley‘s shoot-em-up comedy Freefire, Nacho Vigalondo’s delightful allegorical Kaiju comedy Colossal, and Michael Showalter‘s Sundance hit The Big Sick.

SXSW will run March 10th-March 19th in Austin, Texas. Take a look at the lineup below,