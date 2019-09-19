Sylvester Stallone Talks Rambo’s Savage Journey in ‘Rambo: Last Blood’

0

John Rambo has been in our public consciousness for almost four decades now. Sylvester Stallone first played the iconic character in 1982’s stellar First Blood from director Ted Kotcheff. Rambo is a Vietnam veteran passing thru a small town when a corrupt sheriff (Brian Dennehy) picks a war with him that he soon lives to regret. The film showed us the animal like savagery of Rambo and how brutal his kills can be. Rambo: Last Blood, the latest and most likely final installment in the franchise, recaptures some of that face to face and hand to hand violence that was a hallmark of the first film. When Rambo’s “adopted” niece Gabrielle is kidnapped by a Mexican cartel, it reawakens Rambo’s desire for revenge and we are treated to some of the most graphic violence ever captured in a Rambo movie.

Before the film’s release, I sat down with Sylvester Stallone to talk with him about how he approached the PTSD and brutal violence in the movie. We discussed the biggest misconception about John Rambo and why he always waits for the right script from a writer who understands Rambo’s motivation before committing to a new movie. Stallone also gives me an update on how close we are to seeing Rocky Balboa back on the big screen again and where Balboa is in the Creed franchise. It’s a thoughtful interview about a character who has always been about so much more than his propensity for violence, but one who isn’t afraid to use it when called upon either. It was a life highlight to interview the man whose characters have motivated me throughout my life. Read the questions that I asked Stalllone down below and watch the video above to see his answers. Rambo: Last Blood is directed by Adrian Grunberg and also stars Yvette Monreal, Adriana Barraza, Paz Vega, Óscar Jaenada, Sergio Peres-Mencheta, and Fenessa Pineda.

Sylvester Stallone:

How important was it for you to tackle the prospect of Rambo having PTSD and to show the graphic brutality in the film once Rambo decides to take revenge?

Was it a purposeful decision to make John Rambo more proactive in this film than he has been in previous installments?

What is the update on Rocky Balboa? Have we really seen the last of The Italian Stallion or is there one more journey for the boxer from the fighting city of Philadelphia?

Here is the official synopsis for Rambo: Last Blood: