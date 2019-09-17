Sylvester Stallone Reveals What’s Next for Rocky Balboa

0

Rambo: Last Blood, the latest installment in the Rambo franchise, opens this Friday with Sylvester Stallone returning to play the legendary character one last time. Last year, many people thought that we had also seen the last of another legendary Stallone character, Rocky Balboa. If you remember at the end of Creed II, Rocky fist bumped Adonis and said, “It’s your time,” as a version of the Rocky song “Eye of the Tiger” played in the background. So was that the end of The Italian Stallion?

I recently sat down with Sylvester Stallone for the Rambo: Last Blood junket and asked him about the future of Rocky Balboa. After telling me that he is “done with Creed” because “there’s nothing more I can do there”, he revealed that he “already has a good story” for the next Rocky. Stallone went on to explain that the story has to do with a “foreign country”.

Here’s the full quote:

“I have a thing that..it’s politically, you would say, vital right now. It’s that, too. It’s right on the edge. Also, it deals also with a foreign country. Well, you’ve heard a little bit about it and they want it badly. Yeah and it’s like “Oh. Should I do this?” Because Rocky? Making a Rocky film. Like Michael [B. Jordan] goes “I wanna direct Creed.” I go “Think very carefully about this” cause you will now have two years of no life and no guarantee it’s gonna be a hit.

Well, there you have it, Rocky fans. It’s very possible that we have not seen the last of Balboa on the big screen. What foreign country is he referring to? Is it Russia? Will Balboa go back to Russia this time to help Ivan Drago train his son? Certainly Stallone mentions that it’s politically vital right now and what country dominates the political headlines more than Russia? It’s a fascinating answer and certainly one that piqued my interest to know that there is yet one more chapter in the Book of Balboa. Also, Michael B. Jordan told Stallone that he wants to direct a Creed film? So much here to keep an eye on as the future unfolds for both Rocky Balboa and Adonis Johnson.

Rambo: Last Blood from director Adrian Grunberg also stars Paz Vega, Yvette Monreal, and Adriana Barraza. Here’s the official synopsis for Rambo: Last Blood:

Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, Rambo: Last Blood marks the last chapter of the legendary series. Lionsgate in association with Millennium Media presents, a Millennium Media Balboa Productions and Templeton Media production, in association with Campbell Grobman Films, and in association with Dadi Film (HK) Limited.

