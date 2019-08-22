Official U.S. Trailer for ‘Synonyms’ Shows Off Nadav Lapid’s Award-Winning Film

0

I’ll be the first to say that Synonyms does not look like the film for me. It does, however, look like a film for people who are better versed in cinéma vérité, and the work of co-writer/director Nadav Lapid, or who are more familiar the conflicts a young Israeli Jewish man experiences when attempting to assimilate to French culture. Obviously the jury of the 69th Berlin International Film Festival are such fine folks since they award the Israeli-French film, which also closed out the event, the top award, the Golden Bear. More awards are surely ahead for the future of Synonyms, but if you want to see what all the buzz is about, you can check out the first official U.S. trailer below.

Starring Tom Mercier, Quentin Dolmaire, and Louise Chevillotte, Synonyms arrives in U.S. theaters starting October 25th.

