‘T2 Judgment Day 3D’ Trailer Takes Us Back to 1991 and 2010

After the success of Avatar, studios rushed to get their films into 3D, and while plenty of blockbuster films are still released in the 3D format, it’s no longer the draw it once was. Very few films capitalized on making the most of 3D, and it wasn’t a game-changer in the way that advocates hoped it would be. As a result, a 3D showing these days tends to just mean a more expensive ticket rather than a unique experience that fully takes advantage of the technology.

But if you’re still wowed by 3D, then you’ll want to look out of T2: Judgment Day 3D. Distrib Films US has just released a new trailer, and while it doesn’t go a great job of selling 3D (since you’re watching it in 2D on your computer, phone, or tablet), it at least makes the case that James Cameron’s classic action film is worth checking out on the big screen again. Personally, I wish they would just release a restored 2D version (this trailer makes the film look almost brand new), but if it has to be seen in 3D or nothing else, it’s at least worth a shot. At the very least, you know Cameron isn’t going to let a shoddy 3D transfer of one of his movies into theaters.

Check out the T2: Judgment Day 3D trailer below. The film hits theaters on August 25th and stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Robert Patrick, and Edward Furlong.

Here’s the official synopsis for T2: Judgment Day 3D: