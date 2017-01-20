Exclusive: ‘T2 Trainspotting’ Cast Praise Danny Boyle’s Vision in New Featurette

0

Reboots and revivals are a dime a dozen right now, but there are only a handful that feel like that should actually exist. While I never would have conceived of a sequel to Trainspotting when it was released in 1996 (well, technically I wasn’t allowed to watch it at that time, but I read the book and then watched the movie later!), what we’ve seen so far of T2: Trainspotting feels like a really great opportunity to revisit a cult favorite that was so perfectly a product of its time, and in doing so see how much has changed in the last 20 years.

The core cast are all back — Renton (Ewan McGregor), Spud (Ewen Bremner), Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller), and Begbie (Robert Carlyle) — and will again be directed by Danny Boyle. The original movie was so visually stunning and manic in its energy, and according to a new featurette the same will be true this time around. The cast and producers praise Boyle’s vision and his talents, and he will presumably continue to visually innovate as we return to Edinburgh and check in on these sundries that, honestly, I’m surprised are all still alive (to be clear I mean the characters, not the actors!)

Check out the video feaurette below:

Just that shot on top of the street car in Edinburgh is enough to sell me on this movie, as if I wasn’t already deeply intrigued to see where the gang has ended up two decades later. Boyle has always been an extremely interesting director, and elevated Irvine Welsh‘s novel into a seminal work all those years ago, so let’s see where things go now!

Below is the official synopsis for T2: Trainspotting, which opens in the U.S. beginning March 17th: