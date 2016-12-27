‘Taboo’: New Trailer for Tom Hardy’s FX Series Looks Bonkers

0

BBC One has released a new Taboo trailer. The series, set in London in 1814, stars co-creator Tom Hardy as James Keziah Delaney, who long considered dead, returns home from Africa to inherit his father’s shipping empire, but there are enemies looking to tear him down.

I was watching football this past weekend on Fox, and there was no shortage of ads for the show, which debuts next month on FX (it will air in the U.K. on BBC One), and it looks absolutely bizarre in the best way. While I’m not surprised that Fox is heavily promoting an expensive series that stars an A-list actor like Hardy, that doesn’t change the fact that it still doesn’t look like the easiest of sells. The show seems downright bizarre in the best way possible, and while the revenge hook is easy to understand, there also appears to be a lot brewing beneath the surface. I’m not sure exactly what Hardy and co-creator Steven Knight have in store, but after seeing what they accomplished together with the masterful Locke, I’m on board.

Check out the new Taboo trailer below. The show premieres on FX on January 10th and also stars Oona Chaplin, Michael Kelly, David Hayman, and Jonathan Pryce.

Here’s the official synopsis for Taboo: