Taika Waititi Talks ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Spoilers, the Warriors Three, Sif, and That Amazing Cameo

Warning: Thor: Ragnarok spoilers are discussed in this interview

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing around the world. In the run-up to the Marvel film’s release, I got to sit down with director Taika Waititi for a spoiler-filled conversation. He discussed whether it was always the intention for the Warriors Three to make such a brief appearance and then be killed off, where was Sif (Jaimie Alexander), where did the idea for Thor losing an eye come from and did he get any resistance from Marvel, the amazing cameo in the first act where Matt Damon plays Loki (and he reveals they filmed an extended bit where they used some dialogue from Good Will Hunting!), and a lot more.

As I’m sure you all know by now, the Thor sequel finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) stripped of his hammer by Hela (Cate Blanchett), who escapes from her Asgardian prison and lays waste to the city. Banished to a foreign planet, Thor teams up with Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and some new and old friends to take on Hela and protect the universe once and for all. The film also stars Karl Urban, Tessa Thompson, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Rachel House, Tadanobu Asano, Anthony Hopkins, Benedict Cumberbatch, Clancy Brown, and Ray Stevenson.

I absolutely loved this movie. It’s probably the funniest Marvel movie to date and it’s also a really fun ride that’s also loaded with some incredible action set pieces. I had a smile on my face beginning to end. I can’t recommend Waititi’s film enough.

Check out what he had to say in the video above and below is exactly what we talked about and some recent links to other Thor: Ragnarok coverage.

Taika Waititi:

Was it always the intention for the Warriors Three to make such a brief appearance and then being killed?

Where was Sif?

Where did the idea come from about having Thor lose an eye and did he get any resistance from Marvel?

Is there anything in the film he still can’t believe they got to include?

Talks about how the amazing cameo in the first act where Matt Damon plays Loki. Reveals they filmed an extended bit where they used some dialogue from Good Will Hunting.

Talks about what he wanted to accomplish with the play.

Did they have a backup plan if Matt Damon said no?

