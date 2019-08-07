Taika Waititi to Direct Secret Fox Searchlight Movie Before ‘Thor 4’

0

It appears that Taika Waititi’s next movie won’t be Thor 4 after all. No, the Marvel sequel isn’t being delayed. Instead, the Thor: Ragnarok filmmaker will be squeezing in a different project altogether later this year, before he heads back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the next two years.

Per Variety, Waititi was approached about writing and directing this unspecified project by producer Garrett Basch, and once he agreed to take the helm, Fox Searchlight jumped at the opportunity to distribute. Plot details are being kept firmly under wraps, but Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish are also onboard to produce through their Imaginarium banner, adding another bit of intrigue. The film has already been greelight to start filming this fall, before Waititi has to go and prep Thor: Love and Thunder to start shooting in March 2020 in Australia.

Waititi burst onto the scene with his joyful films What We Do in the Shadows, Boy, and Hunt for the Wilderpeople before essentially rebooting the Thor character in Thor: Ragnarok. But instead of jumping to the next franchise after the wild success of Ragnarok, Waititi moved directly into making his World War II satire Jojo Rabbit, which hits theaters later this year and is being given an awards push by Fox Searchlight. Indeed, Waititi’s relationship with Searchlight on Jojo Rabbit no doubt led to the two teaming up once again on this secret project, which speaks volumes about the quality of Rabbit. Additionally, Disney owns Fox Searchlight, so it was likely easier to get the go-ahead from Marvel/Disney to squeeze this film in before Thor 4.

Thor: Love and Thunder came about pretty rapidly over the summer, and Waititi’s decision to write and direct the sequel led to him pumping the brakes on Akira over at Warner Bros. He was initially intended to next direct that long-in-the-works adaptation, but its status is unclear now that Thor 4 and this new secret project have jumped ahead priority-wise. The Thor sequel will see Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman all reprising their roles.

So stay tuned, folks. It looks like we could have three new Taika Waititi movies released three years in a row.