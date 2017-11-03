Facebook Messenger

Watch: Taika Waititi Tattoos the Ladies of Collider & Talks ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

by      November 3, 2017

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi tattoos Perri Nemiroff and Alicia Gaynor while drinking wine, making fireballs and discussing the awesome female characters in the film.

 

Imprisoned, the mighty Thor (Chris Hemsworth) finds himself in a lethal gladiatorial contest against the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), his former ally. Thor must fight for survival and race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela (Cate Blanchet) from destroying his home and the Asgardian civilization. Also starring Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, and Karl Urban. The film was directed by Taika Waititi and his theaters nationwide on November 3, 2017.

For more on Thor: Ragnarok, be sure to check out our latest coverage at the following links:

Did you like “Collider Ladies Night”? Would you like to see more episodes in the future? Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!

