Taika Waititi to Direct ‘Thor 4’ for Marvel as WB’s ‘Akira’ Is Delayed Again

0

Taika Waititi is set to write and direct a fourth film in Marvel’s Thor franchise after a successful collaboration with stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson on 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, Collider has confirmed with sources.

Waititi had been slated to next direct an Akira movie for Warner Bros., but according to The Hollywood Reporter, that project has been plagued by typical development problems and delayed once again. THR chalks it up to issues with the script, which pushed the start of production. Apparently, Waititi wouldn’t have had enough time to finish Akira before needing to jump into Thor 4. Waititi had been testing actors in advance of a May 21, 2021 release date. THR reports that Warner Bros. may shelve Akira until Waititi wraps Thor 4 so that he can return to the property, as the studio was ultimately pleased with his vision.

Up next for Waititi is his WWII movie Jojo Rabbit, which Fox Searchlight will release this fall, and is expected to be a prime awards contender. The director himself plays Adolf Hitler, though not the way you might be thinking, and he’s joined by fellow MCU veterans Scarlett Johansson and Sam Rockwell, as well as Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant and Thomasin McKenzie, who I’ve heard is a standout.

Thor: Ragnarok grossed $853 million worldwide and was the best reviewed of all three Thor movies, sitting at 93% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was so well-liked that the chemistry between stars Hemsworth and Thompson inspired Sony to cast the actors opposite each other in Men in Black: International, though their chemistry proved hard to repeat.

As an actor, Waititi recently voiced Korg in Avengers: Endgame, and he’ll also soon lend his voice to a character in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. He also plays the villain in Shawn Levy‘s action-comedy Free Guy, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer and Stranger Things sensation Joe Keery.

Waititi is represented by CAA, Manage-ment and Gail Cowan Management.