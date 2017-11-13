Taika Waititi on Directing Another ‘Thor’ Sequel and His Stop-Motion Movie ‘Bubbles’

0

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing around the world. In the run-up to the Marvel film’s release, I got to sit down with director Taika Waititi for a wide-ranging extended interview. While I’ve already posted the first few parts (links are at the bottom of this article), it’s time for the final installment. In this video Waititi talks about if he’d be interested in directing another Thor sequel, his thoughts on helming another superhero movie, if he knows anything about Marvel’s Phase 4 plans, what he wants to do next, the status of his stop-motion animated movie Bubbles, and if it was tough getting along with Chris Hemsworth since he’s from Australia.

As I’m sure you all know by now, the Thor sequel finds Thor (Hemsworth) stripped of his hammer by Hela (Cate Blanchett), who escapes from her Asgardian prison and lays waste to the city. Banished to a foreign planet, Thor teams up with Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and some new and old friends to take on Hela and protect the universe once and for all. The film also stars Karl Urban, Tessa Thompson, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Rachel House, Tadanobu Asano, Anthony Hopkins, Benedict Cumberbatch, Clancy Brown, and Ray Stevenson.

I absolutely loved this movie. It’s probably the funniest Marvel movie to date and it’s also a really fun ride that’s also loaded with some incredible action set pieces. I had a smile on my face beginning to end. I can’t recommend Waititi’s film enough.

Check out what he had to say in the video above and below is exactly what we talked about

Taika Waititi:

Is he interested in directing another superhero movie?

How much does he know about Marvel’s Phase 4 plans?

How he’d be into doing another Thor sequel.

Will he be shooting another film next year?

The status of his stop-motion animated movie Bubbles.

Was it tough getting along with Chris Hemsworth since he’s from Australia?

