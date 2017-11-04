‘Thor: Ragnarok’: Taika Waititi Reveals How He Got Marvel to Let Him Direct the Sequel

0

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing around the world. In the run-up to the Marvel film’s release, I got to sit down with director Taika Waititi for an extended video interview. He talked about how he got involved, how he convinced the studio to let him direct the movie, how often he’s checking the Rotten Tomatoes score, how they improvised a tremendous amount of the script, how in his initial pitch meeting he used Led Zeppelin’s Immigrant Song, why he’s excited for people to see the extended scenes, and so much more.

As I’m sure you all know by now, the Thor sequel finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) stripped of his hammer by Hela (Cate Blanchett), who escapes from her Asgardian prison and lays waste to the city. Banished to a foreign planet, Thor teams up with Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and some new and old friends to take on Hela and protect the universe once and for all. The film also stars Tom Hiddleston, Karl Urban, Tessa Thompson, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Rachel House, Tadanobu Asano, Anthony Hopkins, Benedict Cumberbatch, Clancy Brown, and Ray Stevenson.

I absolutely loved this movie. It’s probably the funniest Marvel movie to date and it’s also a really fun ride that’s also loaded with some incredible action set pieces. I had a smile on my face beginning to end. I can’t recommend Waititi’s film enough.

Check out what Takia Waititi had to say

