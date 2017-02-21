First Frightening Glimpse at TNT’s ‘Tales from the Crypt’ Reboot from M. Night Shyamalan

0

It’s been almost a year since we last heard news of TNT’s planned reboot of the iconic horror anthology series, Tales from the Crypt, but that’s changed as of today. Two new videos remind us that the show is still in the works and that it looks to keep the spirit of the original series. Previously, the plan was to air weekly, two-hour blocks of genre programming that would include short segments and long-form storytelling, all of which were curated by host (and horror guru) M. Night Shyamalan. Tales from the Crypt would be the big draw alongside programming with the working titles of Time of Death and Creatures.

Thanks to BC for gathering up TNT’s promo videos for Tales from the Crypt, which include both a preview of an on-air look at the series and a featurette with Shyamalan himself. Hopefully we’ll see Shyamalan, Tales from the Crypt, and the Cryptkeeper when the 10-episode anthology series debuts sometime later this year.

Check out the first promo for TNT’s new version of Tales from the Crypt below:

Now, take a look at what Tales from the Crypt will bring to the table, as teased by Shyamalan himself:

Now that you know that Tales from the Crypt looks to be on track, here’s a reminder of what the horror block’s other programming is all about: