First Trailer for ‘Tall Girl’ Gives Away the Whole Story for the New Netflix Rom-Com

Tall Girl tells the story of–you guessed it–a tall girl tackling the difficulties of high school society with the added complication of being taller than just about everyone in her entire school. If that’s enough of a hook to get you interested, you should probably skip over the first trailer for the Netflix film since it lays out just about each and every beat of the story in a little under three minutes. But if you need some more info to go on, here’s the official synopsis:

Jodi (Ava Michelle) has always been the tallest girl in school — and she’s always been uncomfortable with it. After slouching her way through life for 16 years and being made fun of by classmates, Jodi meets Stig (Luke Eisner), a seemingly perfect Swedish foreign exchange student who’s even taller than she is. Jodi’s new crush turns her world upside down and throws her into a surprising love triangle, but with the help of her two best friends (Griffin Gluck, Anjelika Washington) as well as her beauty queen sister Harper (Sabrina Carpenter), Jodi comes to realize that she’s far more than her insecurities about her appearance have led her to believe. TALL GIRL, director Nzingha Stewart’s first feature film, is a heartfelt and hilarious coming-of-age story about finding the confidence to stop slouching and stand tall.

Directed by Nzingha Stewart from a script by Sam Wolfson and starring Ava Michelle, Griffin Gluck, Luke Eisner, Anjelika Washington, Sabrina Carpenter, Clara Wilsey, Paris Berelc, Rico Paris, Steve Zahn, and Angela Kinsey, Tall Girl arrives on Netflix on September 13th; be sure to add it to your watch list here.

Check out the first trailer for Tall Girl here: