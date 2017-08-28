Producer Roy Conli Explains Why He Doesn’t Want to See a Live-Action ‘Tangled’ Movie Anytime Soon

0

Disney’s live-action remakes are all the rage right now and it’s easy to see why. Since the studio kicked off their string of remakes with Tim Burton‘s Alice in Wonderland, the endeavor has returned a steady string of box office hits, with Bill Condon‘s spin on Beauty and the Beast is currently sitting pretty as the highest-grossing film of the year. The studio’s rich catalogue offers plenty of material to pull from, and Disney has a whole host of upcoming remakes on the docket, but there’s one film producer Roy Conli is hoping the studio will hold off on at least for a while — the 2010 sensation Tangled.

With Born in China now available on VOD and arriving on Blu-ray August 29, I recently ventured to the wilds of Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Florida where I sat down with Conli to talk about the film and his career (stay tuned for the full interview). When the conversation turned to the recent trend of Disney’s live-action remakes, Conli had some thoughts on which of his films he’d like to see adapted.

“I’d love to make Treasure Planet a live-action film,” Conli said. “I think that in that format it could be so spectacular. It could be so spectacular. They’ve done an amazing musical version of The Hunchback of Notre Dame that played actually in Germany, that’s great. It’s a musical, that’s one of my favorite scores.”

But if he’s excited by the idea of a Treasure Island remake, there’s another film very near and dear to his heart that he’s hoping will hold off on. “I would hope that — because I loved Tangled so much, that to me it’s one of my favorite children — I would hope that they hold off on making that for a while. Because I just think it’s so fresh. I think in 25 years they can make it.”

“For me, Tangled re-opened the door, I think, to what a princess is,” he continued, “I think it opened the door to Frozen and it opens a door to just a whole new dialogue. I want it to be there for a while before it becomes something else.”

What do you guys think? Would you like to see a Tangled remake sooner than later? Or do you agree with Conli? Sounds off in the comments.