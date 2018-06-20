Exclusive: ‘Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure’ Season 2 Premiere Clip Presents a Perilous Road

0

In one of the best animated series to make the jump from Disney animated features in recent years, Tangled and its colorful cast of characters arrived on the small screen just last year as Tangled: The Series. Now, Rapunzel and her crew are ready for a whole new season of fun and fantasy in Season 2, Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, returning to the Disney Channel this weekend. To celebrate that, we have an exclusive clip from the premiere to share with you and fans everywhere today!

Season two finds Rapunzel venturing outside of the kingdom in search of where the mystical black rocks lead, after discovering she is somehow connected to them. Featuring the voice talents of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, Eden Espinosa, James Monroe-Iglehart and Jeremy Jordan, Season 2 will also feature guest star Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck) who arrives in the premiere as Eugene’s old love interest, Stalyan. (That should make Chuck fans smile, even if the little ones miss out on the joke.) Season 2 of Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure premieres Sunday, June 24th at 8:00 a.m., EDT/PDT on Disney Channel, the DisneyNOW app and Disney Channel VOD. Be sure to tune in to see what happens next!

Check out our exclusive clip from the Season 2 premiere of Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure below: