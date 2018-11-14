‘Ralph Breaks the Internet:’ Here’s How Taraji P. Henson Deals with Negative Comments on the Internet

0

Taraji P. Henson has some voice acting experience on her resume, including an appearance on The Simpsons, but Ralph Breaks the Internet marks the very first time she lends her voice to a character appearing on the big screen in a feature film. She joins the cast of the upcoming Walt Disney Animation Studios release as Yesss, the head algorithm of a site dubbed “BuzzzTube.” When Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) leave the comfort of Litwak’s video arcade and embark on an adventure in the internet, they come to realize that support (and “likes”) from the masses is vital so they turn to Yesss to help make them Internet sensations.

If you’re internet addicted, like yours truly, Ralph Breaks the Internet will no doubt delight you with its abundance of wildly charming and very familiar scenarios that essentially bring Internet use to life in an especially vibrant, thought and heartwarming way. As the character aiming to spread as much love and as many “hearts” as possible, I had to ask Henson about her own Internet use, particularly what she turns to on the web that brings the most joy to her life on a regular basis. You can hear about that as well as her experience joining the Disney Animation family in the video interview at the top of this article. Also, be sure to keep an eye out for more Ralph Breaks the Internet conversations with John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman and directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston coming your way real soon.

Catch Ralph Breaks the Internet when it hits theaters on Wednesday, November 21st. Here’s the official synopsis for the film: