‘Ralph Breaks the Internet:’ Here’s How Taraji P. Henson Deals with Negative Comments on the Internet

Taraji P. Henson has some voice acting experience on her resume, including an appearance on The Simpsons, but Ralph Breaks the Internet marks the very first time she lends her voice to a character appearing on the big screen in a feature film. She joins the cast of the upcoming Walt Disney Animation Studios release as Yesss, the head algorithm of a site dubbed “BuzzzTube.” When Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) leave the comfort of Litwak’s video arcade and embark on an adventure in the internet, they come to realize that support (and “likes”) from the masses is vital so they turn to Yesss to help make them Internet sensations.
If you’re internet addicted, like yours truly, Ralph Breaks the Internet will no doubt delight you with its abundance of wildly charming and very familiar scenarios that essentially bring Internet use to life in an especially vibrant, thought and heartwarming way. As the character aiming to spread as much love and as many “hearts” as possible, I had to ask Henson about her own Internet use, particularly what she turns to on the web that brings the most joy to her life on a regular basis. You can hear about that as well as her experience joining the Disney Animation family in the video interview at the top of this article. Also, be sure to keep an eye out for more Ralph Breaks the Internet conversations with John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman and directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston coming your way real soon.
Catch Ralph Breaks the Internet when it hits theaters on Wednesday, November 21st. Here’s the official synopsis for the film:
“Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2” leaves Litwak’s video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet—which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet—the netizens—to help navigate their way, including a webite entrepreneur named Yesss (voice of Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site “BuzzzTube.” Directed by Rich Moore (“Zootopia,” “Wreck-It Ralph”) and Phil Johnston (co-writer “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Cedar Rapids,” co-writer “Zootopia,”), and produced by Clark Spencer (“Zootopia,” “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Bolt”), “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-Ralph 2” hits theaters on Nov. 21, 2018.