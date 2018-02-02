Adam Shankman to Direct ‘What Men Want’ Starring Taraji P. Henson

0

What Women Want is a weird movie when you consider that the premise is that Mel Gibson gets to read women’s thoughts after reading beauty tips and getting electrocuted (it wouldn’t be a Mel Gibson movie without the protagonist suffering some form of violence). But it’s light, it’s fluffy, and we certainly don’t need a sequel. However, a remake isn’t a bad idea, and one has been in the works titled What Men Want starring the excellent Taraji P. Henson. Today, Variety reports that Adam Shankman (Rock of Ages) has signed on to direct.

Per Variety, “In the remake, the roles are reversed, with Henson playing sports agent who has been constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When she gains the power to hear men’s thoughts, she is able to shift the paradigm to her advantage as she races to sign the NBA’s next superstar.” Of course, men are disgusting and terrible, and while I’m sure the movie will do all it can to cutesy up the premise (I imagine most of the thoughts will be the standard fare of beer commercials with inner monologues ranging from “DURRR FOOTBALL” to “DURRR BOOBS”), if the movie were grounded in reality, Henson would go all Proud Mary on her colleagues.

Shankman, despite making some pretty awful movies (his past credits also include Bringing Down the House, The Pacifier, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, and Bedtime Stories), has a big year ahead of him. After he wraps What Men Want, which is set to open on January 11, 2019, he’ll then move on to the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted. However, no one seems to be asking that maybe the time for an Enchanted sequel has passed considering it’s been over ten years and Disney princess movies are back in vogue. I’m sure Shankman will put together a big dance number that he’ll be completely unable to capture.