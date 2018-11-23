Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx on ‘Robin Hood’ and Making a Period Film That Feels Modern

0

With director Otto Bathurst’s (Peaky Blinders) Robin Hood now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with Jamie Foxx and Taron Egerton to talk about the retelling of the classic story. During the interview, they talked about how this film is different from any previous version of Robin Hood, what it was like filming scenes with hundreds of extras, working on the action scenes with second unit director Simon Crane (his incredible resume here), why people should be excited to see Egerton as Elton John in Rocketman, and more.

In the second half of the interview, they played “Ice Breakers,” a fun game that includes topics like which TV show you would want to guest star on, your favorite sci-fi/fantasy movie, the film that scared you as a kid, what you collect, the movie/TV show props you own, and more. I’ve found the game always leads to learning some fun stuff about the people we interview and this one was no different. For example, did you know Jamie Foxx has a new appreciation for The Exorcist and Taron Egerton would love to guest star on Better Call Saul?

Check out what they had to say in the player above. Robin Hood stars Taron Egerton as Robin Hood, Jamie Foxx as Little John, Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlett, Eve Hewson as Maid Marian, and Ben Mendelsohn as the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Jamie Foxx & Taron Egerton:

I share a story about working out at the same gym as Taron and Jamie has something funny to say…

How this version of Robin Hood has everything flipped on it’s head.

What was it like filming the scenes with hundreds of extras?

What was it like working with Simon Crane on second unit?

What TV would they love to guest star on?

What’s their favorite sci-fi or fantasy film?

What do they collect?

Do they own any movie or TV show props?

What film scared them as a kid?

What can they tease fans about Rocketman and Spawn?

Here’s the official synopsis for Robin Hood:

Robin of Loxley (Taron Egerton) a war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander (Jamie Foxx) mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown in a thrilling action-adventure packed with gritty battlefield exploits, mind-blowing fight choreography, and a timeless romance.

