Taron Egerton on ‘Sing’, ‘Robin Hood’, and ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’

I’ve seen a lot of movies in a lot of different situations but can honestly say the Sing world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival was unlike any other moviegoing experience I’ve ever had. That’s because of the audience reaction to the film. In the third act, as each of the characters in Sing performs in a big concert, the audience would clap at the end like they were watching a rock concert. It was pretty incredible to watch because it was spontaneous and organic. People genuinely loved what they were seeing on screen and reacted accordingly. As I left the theater with a few friends we marveled at the reaction and all agreed Sing was going to be a monster hit at the worldwide box office.

If you’re not familiar with Sing, the film takes place in a world populated by anthropomorphic animals and revolves around a koala named Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey), who must put on one big spectacular show to keep his theater from closing. To do so, he holds a singing contest open to the public, and the whole town shows up to audition for a role in the show. It’s basically a “backstage musical” mixed with The Voice, as the contestants sing covers of popular songs. The film also features the voices of Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Nick Offerman, Peter Serafinowicz, Beck Bennett, Jennifer Saunders, and Jennifer Hudson.

With the film opening this week, I recently sat down with Taron Egerton for an exclusive video interview. During our wide-ranging conversation he talked about how the story changed during production, the amazing audience reaction at the world premiere, how he got involved in the project, and more. In addition, with filming set to begin in late January on Robin Hood, he talked about what’s different about this new version and how Kingsman: The Golden Circle compares to the first film.

Check out what he had to say in the video above. Below you’ll find exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis

Taren Egerton: