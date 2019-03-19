Tatiana Maslany, Tom Cullen & Jay Duplass on ‘Pink Wall’ and Filming in “Beard Order”

0

Tatiana Maslany and Jay Duplass lead Tom Cullen‘s feature directorial debut, Pink Wall, as Jenna and Leon. The film takes a non-linear approach to combing through the details of their six-year relationship, covering the deep love, troubling complications and everything in between. It’s a strikingly naturalistic character piece that conveys a significant amount of history and emotion in a mere 85 minute run time. Pink Wall marks yet another great performance to add to Maslany and Duplass’ resumes, and a strong feature debut for Cullen as well.

With Pink Wall celebrating its big debut at SXSW 2019, I was lucky enough to get the chance to sit down with Cullen, Maslany and Duplass to talk about the improvisation-heavy rehearsal process, one of the most challenging days of the shoot, Maslany’s post-Orphan Black priorities, and loads more. You can catch it all in the video interview at the top of this article. There’s also a handy conversation breakdown provided below.

Tom Cullen, Tatiana Maslany, Jay Duplass: