First Trailer for Netflix’s Taylor Swift Concert Film ‘Reputation’

0

Netflix has dipped its toe into a number of genres over the past couple of years, from comedy specials to Oscar-contending original films, but one area that could see some improvement is the concert documentary. That may be changing soon, as Netflix just dropped the first trailer for Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour, a concert documentary that chronicles the last show of the bestselling artist’s U.S. leg of her reputation album tour. Oh, and it’s dropping on New Year’s Eve.

It’s unclear who directed this thing, but fans will no doubt be thrilled to get a front-row seat to the stadium tour for one of the biggest live acts around. This also serves as a great reminder that currently streaming on Netflix is Jonathan Demme’s incredible concert documentary Justin Timberlake + the Tennessee Kids, which chronicles the final two shows of Justin Timberlake’s 20/20 Experience tour.

Indeed, here’s hoping this opens the door for even more concert films on Netflix. It’s the perfect outlet for it, and when done right, the concert documentary can be a fantastic work of art all its own.

For now, check out the Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour trailer below. The Netflix original—which also features appearances by Camilla Cabello and Charlie XCX—will be released on New Year’s Eve, so plan your viewing parties accordingly.