‘Killing Eve’, ‘The Americans’ Lead Television Critics Association Awards Nominations

Each year, the Television Critics Association (also known as the TCA) polls its membership to nominate the best actors, series and more from the past year. Unlike the Emmys, which are voted on by peer groups, the TCA awards are voted on by over 200 critics who (like myself) choose to watch as many of the 500 scripted series and untold numbers of reality series that are released each year as we possibly can. We don’t always act in solidarity, either, which makes the nominations a varied field of both deep-cuts and more popular favorites.

This year, I’m really happy with my fellow members for honoring BBC America’s Killing Eve, which has come out on top with the most nominations (5), followed by FX’s The Americans (4). Both series saw their two leads nominated in the individual drama category as well — all hugely deserved. FX’s Atlanta and Hulu The Handmaid’s Tale, both winners from last year, also made strong showings, as did newcomer Barry, from HBO, as well as Netflix’s GLOW. FX and Netflix had the most overall nominations (10 and 9, respectively), though networks like Starz, TBS, CNN, and The CW also made appearances. It’s a great representation of the best of the past year. As TCA President Dan Feinberg, critic for the Hollywood Reporter, said of these nominees,

“The success of shows like ‘Killing Eve’ and ‘The Americans’ and ‘Barry’ all underline what a killer year this was for TV . My sincerest apologies for that pun. It’s an exciting time for television and the TCA Awards nominations show how much great programming there is and how it can be found anywhere and for every audience. We’ve recognized shows from broadcast, cable, premium cable, streaming and PBS, series aimed for the youngest of children, the most mature of adults and for viewing by the entire family. From sexy assassins to brooding spies to babies who are Muppets, I’m excited to see which series will rise to the top when we gather together on August 4.”

The 34th Annual TCA Awards will be hosted by Robin Thede in a private event on Saturday, August 4th 2018, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Check out the full list of nominations below: