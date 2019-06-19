‘Russian Doll’, ‘Pose’, and ‘Fleabag’ Lead 2019 Television Critics Association Awards Nominations

0

The Television Critics Association has announced the full list of the 2019 TCA Awards nominees, and the results are one heck of a reminder of how exceptional TV has been over the last year. Each year, the TCA polls its members for the best performances, series, and achievements across the board in television, from cable to streaming, non-fiction, news, sketch comedy, and everything in between.

This year, Netflix’s Russian Doll and FX’s Pose share the lead with four nominations a piece, followed by Amazon’s Fleabag with three. Pose is up for Best Achievement in Drama, alongside Succession, Killing Eve, Better Call Saul, Homecoming, and The Good Fight, while Russian Doll and Fleabag are both up for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy alongside Barry, Veep, The Good Place, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Schitt’s Creek. Most of the categories are tough competitions this year, but comedy, in particular, is a knock-down-drag-out across the board.

The TCA doesn’t separate their awards by gender, so the performance categories will see Amy Adams (Sharp Objects), Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora), Christine Baranski (The Good Fight), Jodi Comer (Killing Eve), Billy Porter (Pose), and Michelle Wiliams (Fosse/Verdon) contending for Individual Achievement in Drama. Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Bill Hader (Barry), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep), Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are up for Individual Achievement in Comedy.

Those are some impossible choices, and I don’t know how myself and fellow TCA voters are going to chose, but the critics association put together one heck of a nominee lineup this year so it’s going to be a tight race. The winners will be announced on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at a ceremony hosted by comedy duo Desus & Mero, stars of the TCA-nominated Showtime series of the same name. Check out the full list of nominees below.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects” – HBO

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora” – Showtime

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight” – CBS All Access

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” – BBC America

Billy Porter, “Pose” – FX

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” – FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX

Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” – HBO (2014 Winner in Category)

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll” – Netflix

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” – Amazon

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

“America To Me” – Starz

“Leaving Neverland” – HBO

“Our Planet” – Netflix

“The Rachel Maddow Show” – MSNBC

“Surviving R. Kelly” – Lifetime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

“The Great British Baking Show” – PBS

“Making It” – NBC

“Nailed It!” – Netflix

“Queer Eye” – Netflix (2018 Winner in Category)

“Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” – Netflix

“Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” – Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

“Arthur” – PBS Kids

“Carmen Sandiego” – Netflix

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS Kids (2016 Winner in Category)

“Muppet Babies” – Disney Junior

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Sesame Street” – HBO (2018, 2011, 2001 Winner in Category)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

“Desus & Mero” – Showtime

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” -TBS

“I Think You Should Leave” – Netflix

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO (2018 Winner in Category)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

“Chernobyl” – HBO

“Deadwood: The Movie” – HBO

“Escape at Dannemora” – Showtime

“Fosse/Verdon” – FX

“Sharp Objects” – HBO

“When They See Us” – Netflix

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Dead to Me” – Netflix

“The Other Two” – Comedy Central

“Pose” – FX

“Russian Doll” – Netflix

“Succession” – HBO

“What We Do in the Shadows” – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“The Good Fight” – CBS All Access

“Homecoming” – Amazon

“Killing Eve” – BBC America

“Pose” – FX

“Succession” – HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Barry” – HBO

“Fleabag” – Amazon

“The Good Place” – NBC (2018 Winner in Category)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Amazon

“Russian Doll” – Netflix

“Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

“Veep” – HBO (2014 Winner in Category)

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Chernobyl” – HBO

“Fleabag” – Amazon

“Game of Thrones” – HBO (2012 Winner in Category)

“Pose” – FX

“Russian Doll” – Netflix

“When They See Us” – Netflix

NETWORK TALLY

HBO-15

Netflix – 14

FX-8

Amazon – 5

CBS/CBS All Access – 4

PBS/PBS Kids – 4

NBC – 3

Showtime – 3

BBC America – 2

Pop TV – 2

AMC – 1

Comedy Central – 1

Disney Jr. – 1

Lifetime – 1

MSNBC – 1

Starz – 1

TBS – 1

PROGRAM TALLY

“Pose,” FX – 4

“Russian Doll,” Netflix – 4

“Fleabag,” Amazon – 3

“Barry,” HBO – 2

“Chernobyl,” HBO – 2

“Escape at Dannemora,” Showtime – 2

“Fosse/Verdon,” FX – 2

“The Good Fight,” CBS All Access – 2

“Killing Eve,” BBC America – 2

“Schitt’s Creek,” Pop TV – 2

“Sharp Objects,” HBO – 2

“Succession,” HBO – 2

“Veep,” HBO – 2

“When They See Us,” Netflix – 2

“60 Minutes,” CBS – 1

“America To Me,” Starz – 1

“Arthur,” PBS Kids – 1

“Better Call Saul,” AMC – 1

“Better Things,” FX – 1

“Carmen Sandiego,” Netflix – 1

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” PBS Kids – 1

“Dead To Me,” Netflix – 1

“Deadwood: The Movie,” HBO – 1

“Desus & Mero,” Showtime – 1

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” TBS – 1

“Game of Thrones,” HBO -1

“Homecoming,” Amazon – 1

“I Think You Should Leave,” Netflix – 1

“Last Week with John Oliver,” HBO – 1

“Last Night with Seth Meyers,” NBC – 1

“Leaving Neverland,” HBO -1

“Making It,” NBC -1

“Muppet Babies,” Disney Junior – 1

“Nailed It!,” Netflix – 1

“Odd Squad,” PBS Kids – 1

“Our Planet,” Netflix – 1

“Queer Eye,” Netflix – 1

“Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” Netflix – 1

“Sesame Street,” HBO – 1

“Surviving R. Kelly,” Lifetime – 1

“The Good Place,” NBC – 1

“The Great British Baking Show,” PBS – 1

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” CBS -1

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon – 1

“The Other Two,” Comedy Central – 1

“The Rachel Maddow Show,” MSNBC – 1

“Tidying Up with Marie Kondo,” Netflix – 1

“What We Do in the Shadows,” FX – 1

Past TCA Award winners are listed on the organization’s official website, tvcritics.org/tca-awards.