‘Atlanta,’ ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Lead 2017 TV Critics Association Award Winners

by      August 6, 2017

atlanta-tca-award

Last night, Kristen Chenowith hosted the 33rd annual TCA Awards, nominated and voted on by the TV Critics Association. As a member, I was especially proud of our list of nominees this year, and how they highlighted such a diverse group of series and actors. The awards aren’t televised, though, which means the world was deprived of a surprise duet between Chenowith and This Is UsSterling K. Brown which was delightful.

As for the winners though, you can find that full list below. But it’s worth noting that Carrie Coon made awards history by being nominated in the same category for two series, and won (of course, as is only right). Atlanta also took home two awards (for Outstanding Comedy, which I was fortunate enough to present as a hometown Atlantan), and Individual Achievement in Comedy for Donald Glover (who was absent, being at the moment in a galaxy far, far away). The Handmaid’s Tale also won two major awards, and ABC’s great new comedy Speechless won for best youth / family program.

Check out the full list, with the winners marked in red.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us, NBC
Carrie Coon, The Leftovers and Fargo, HBO and FX
Claire Foy, The Crown, Netflix
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies, HBO
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan, FX
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan, FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things, FX
Aziz Ansari, Master of None, Netflix
Kristen Bell, The Good Place, NBC
Donald Glover, Atlanta, FX
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep, HBO
Issa Rae, Insecure, HBO
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag, Amazon

atlanta-bryan-tyree-henry-tca-awards-2017

Image via Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS (2016 Winner in Category)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO
The Lead With Jake Tapper, CNN
O.J.: Made in America, ESPN
Planet Earth II, BBC America
Weiner, Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMMING
The Circus, Showtime
The Great British Baking Show, PBS
The Keepers, Netflix
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, A&E
Shark Tank, ABC
Survivor: Game Changers, CBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS (2016 Winner in Category)
Doc McStuffins, Disney Junior
Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel
Odd Squad, PBS
Sesame Street, HBO
Speechless, ABC

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Ken Burns

HERITAGE AWARD: Seinfeld (NBC)

kristen-chenowith-sterling-k-brown-tca-awards-2017

Image via Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Atlanta, FX
The Crown, Netflix
The Good Place, NBC
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Stranger Things, Netflix
This Is Us, NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES AND SPECIALS
Big Little Lies, HBO
Fargo, FX
Feud: Bette and Joan, FX
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Netflix
The Night Of, HBO
Wizard of Lies, HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Better Call Saul, AMC
Stranger Things, Netflix
The Americans, FX (2015 and 2016 Winner in Category)
The Crown, Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
This Is Us, NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Atlanta, FX
Black-ish, ABC (2016 Winner in Category)
Fleabag, Amazon
Master of None, Netflix
The Good Place, NBC
Veep, HBO

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
Atlanta, FX
Big Little Lies, HBO
Stranger Things, Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
The Leftovers, HBO
This Is Us, NBC

handmaids-tale-cast-tca-awards-2017

Image via Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images

carrie-coon-tca-awards-2017

Image via Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images

this-is-us-cast-tca-awards-2017

Image via Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images

kristen-chenowith-tca-awards-2017

Image via Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images

