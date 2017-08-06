‘Atlanta,’ ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Lead 2017 TV Critics Association Award Winners

0

Last night, Kristen Chenowith hosted the 33rd annual TCA Awards, nominated and voted on by the TV Critics Association. As a member, I was especially proud of our list of nominees this year, and how they highlighted such a diverse group of series and actors. The awards aren’t televised, though, which means the world was deprived of a surprise duet between Chenowith and This Is Us‘ Sterling K. Brown which was delightful.

As for the winners though, you can find that full list below. But it’s worth noting that Carrie Coon made awards history by being nominated in the same category for two series, and won (of course, as is only right). Atlanta also took home two awards (for Outstanding Comedy, which I was fortunate enough to present as a hometown Atlantan), and Individual Achievement in Comedy for Donald Glover (who was absent, being at the moment in a galaxy far, far away). The Handmaid’s Tale also won two major awards, and ABC’s great new comedy Speechless won for best youth / family program.

Check out the full list, with the winners marked in red.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us, NBC

Carrie Coon, The Leftovers and Fargo, HBO and FX

Claire Foy, The Crown, Netflix

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies, HBO

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan, FX

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan, FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things, FX

Aziz Ansari, Master of None, Netflix

Kristen Bell, The Good Place, NBC

Donald Glover, Atlanta, FX

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep, HBO

Issa Rae, Insecure, HBO

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag, Amazon

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS (2016 Winner in Category)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO

The Lead With Jake Tapper, CNN

O.J.: Made in America, ESPN

Planet Earth II, BBC America

Weiner, Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMMING

The Circus, Showtime

The Great British Baking Show, PBS

The Keepers, Netflix

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, A&E

Shark Tank, ABC

Survivor: Game Changers, CBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS (2016 Winner in Category)

Doc McStuffins, Disney Junior

Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel

Odd Squad, PBS

Sesame Street, HBO

Speechless, ABC

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Ken Burns

HERITAGE AWARD: Seinfeld (NBC)

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Atlanta, FX

The Crown, Netflix

The Good Place, NBC

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Stranger Things, Netflix

This Is Us, NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES AND SPECIALS

Big Little Lies, HBO

Fargo, FX

Feud: Bette and Joan, FX

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Netflix

The Night Of, HBO

Wizard of Lies, HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul, AMC

Stranger Things, Netflix

The Americans, FX (2015 and 2016 Winner in Category)

The Crown, Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

This Is Us, NBC