‘The Americans’, Keri Russell Win Big at 2018 TV Critics Association Award

Last night, writer and producer Robin Thede hosted the 34th annual TCA Awards—which are kind of like the anti-Emmys, in that the correct shows actually win—voted on by the members of the Television Critics Association. In its final season, FX’s The Americans practically swept the night, taking home Outstanding Achievement in Drama, Program of the Year, and Individual Achievement in Drama for star Keri Russell.
This year also marked the first ever appearance of an Outstanding Sketch/Variety category, won by HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. Elsewhere, Parts Unknown—hosted by the late, great Anthony Bourdain—nabbed an Outstanding Achievement in News and Information win, while the criminally underrated Killing Eve won Outstanding New Program.
Check out the full list, with the winners marked in red.
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC America
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – FX
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve – BBC America
Matthew Rhys, The Americans – FX
Keri Russell, The Americans – FX
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things – FX
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – The CW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon
Ted Danson, The Good Place – NBC
Donald Glover, Atlanta – FX
Bill Hader, Barry – HBO
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
The Americans – FX
The Crown – Netflix
The Good Fight – CBS All Access
The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu
Killing Eve – BBC America
This Is Us – NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Atlanta – FX
Barry – HBO
GLOW – Netflix
The Good Place – NBC
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon
One Day at a Time – Netflix
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
The Americans – FX
Atlanta – FX
The Good Place – NBC
The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu
Killing Eve – BBC America
This Is Us – NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown – CNN
60 Minutes – CBS
Blue Planet 2 – BBC America
The Rachel Maddow Show – MSNBC
The Vietnam War – PBS
Wild Wild Country – Netflix
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
The Great British Baking Show – PBS
Nailed It! – Netflix
Project Runway – Lifetime
Queer Eye – Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race – VH1
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood – PBS Kids
Elena of Avalor – Disney Channel
Muppet Babies – Disney Junior
Odd Squad – PBS Kids
Sesame Street – HBO
Sofia the First – Disney Junior
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee – TBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live – ABC
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO
Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS
Saturday Night Live – NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Alias Grace – Netflix
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – FX
Howards End – Starz
Patrick Melrose – Showtime
The Tale – HBO
Twin Peaks: The Return – Showtime
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Barry – HBO
Counterpart – Starz
GLOW – Netflix
Killing Eve – BBC America
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon
Mindhunter – Netflix
Lifetime Achievement Honoree: Rita Moreno
Heritage Award: FRIENDS – NBC